Are we using our phones too much? [Tech Effect Episode 3]

This week, the Tech Effect looks at the age-old question: are we using our phones too much?

Tasha the Amazon examines the endless debate around this topic, but as digital natives, it’s always felt more like it’s what we do on our phones that wastes time, not entirely the devices themselves.

That being said, it’s still difficult to self-regulate yourself, so we’ve included a few tips to help you put down your phone a little more since it’s often distracting.

That said, don’t put your smartphone away until you’ve finished this episode!

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.