Agreement issues will leave Eastlink cable customers without 35 Corus channels

Eastlink customers utilizing the company’s cable service will soon lose access to 35 channels, including HGTV Canada and Showcase.

Global News reports the telecom company wasn’t able to renew an agreement with Corus Entertainment, the parent company of these channels. Customers will lose access to the channels on June 27th.

Troy Reeb, the executive vice-president of the company’s broadcast networks, told the publication the issue is about money. “Eastlink doesn’t want to pay what these channels are worth anymore.”

An Eastlink spokesperson told Global News the company “worked very hard to reach an agreement.” However, customers will continue to “receive the same number of channels in their TV packages with access to comparable programming.”

Reeb said customers can switch to Telus, Shaw Satellite, Bell Satellite TV, or Amazon Prime’s StackTV if they want to access the lost programming while continuing to get internet access through Eastlink.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Global News