Where to stream the Mission: Impossible movies for free in Canada

On July 12th, the latest collaboration between writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and star Tom Cruise will hit theatres — Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, the first in a two-part sendoff for IMF agent Ethan Hunt.

Ahead of that penultimate mission, Paramount has made the first six movies of the series available to stream for free in Canada on Pluto TV. As a reminder, that includes:

Mission: Impossible (1996)

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000)

Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011)

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015)

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

You can watch them all via a dedicated ‘Mission: Impossible’ channel on Pluto TV. It’s worth noting that there’s also a channel for the Mission: Impossible series upon which the Tom Cruise-led movies are based.

For those new to the Paramount-owned service, Pluto TV is a free, ad-supported television (FAST) channel. This means that you can simply visit the Pluto TV website or app on Android, iOS and supported smart TVs and watch whatever you want on it using a cable box-style guide. You don’t need to pay or even sign up for an account; instead, ads will run as they do on standard TV.

Alternatively, you can subscribe to Paramount+ for $9.99/month (with a free seven-day trial) to watch all six Mission movies without ads.

Are you excited for Dead Reckoning? What’s your favourite Mission: Impossible? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: Paramount