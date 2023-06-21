Telus adds 13 new organizations to program offering refugees discounted cell, internet services

Telus has expanded its partner list under the Resettlement Assistance Program to offer more government-assisted refugees discounted internet and cell services.

To date, Telus has supported more than 3,000 refugees with low-cost home internet, mobility plans, and free mobile devices.

Under its Mobility for Good plan, select individuals can access unlimited data, talk and text for $25/month. Internet plans start at $10/month and currently offer speeds up to 50 Mbps.

The company has expanded its roster by 13 organizations, including Rainbow Railroad, Inter Cultural Association of Greater Victoria, and Immigrant Services Calgary.

“We are providing much-needed connectivity support to government assisted refugees, many of whom have been forced to leave their country, seeking a new home in Canada, away from violence, persecution, war or disaster.” Jill Schnarr, Telus’ Chief Social Innovation and Communications Officer, said. “This initiative will provide these new members of our community with access to the vital tools and resources they need to begin a productive and fulfilling life in Canada.”

Source: Telus