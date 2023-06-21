Samsung’s Galaxy Enhance-X app is now available on a lot more devices

Samsung launched its Galaxy Enhance-X AI-powered photo editing app for the Galaxy S23 series in April earlier this year.

Subsequently, the app made its way to the Galaxy S22 Ultra in the following months.

Now, the application is leaving beta, and it will soon be available on a lot more Samsung devices. With the latest release, the Galaxy Enhance-X app will be available on the following devices:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S20

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip 5G/LTE

The application uses AI to remove blur and reflections from your photos while providing options to upscale images and improve the HDR effect. Some of these tools are similar to those found in Samsung’s stock Gallery app, but Galaxy Enhance-X goes a step further by using artificial intelligence algorithms to make smart adjustments with a single tap.

Once you’ve tweaked an image, you can compare the before and after using the on-screen slider. Unlike Samsung Gallery, the app doesn’t have full access to your photo library; instead, you must manually select the photo you want to enhance. Samsung might eventually merge the two apps into one to provide a solid photo editing solution for its users.

The South Korean tech giant has also indicated that the app will be available on some A-Series smartphones, though that hasn’t happened yet.

Learn more about the Galaxy Enhance-X app or download it here.

Image credit: Samsung

Source: Samsung Via: AndroidPolice