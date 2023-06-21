Samsung’s Eaton Centre store in Toronto is closing down to make way for BMO

Samsung is closing its Samsung Store at the CF Toronto Eaton Centre.

The massive two-storey showroom opened in 2017 to showcase the company’s latest products and innovations. Five and a half years later, it’s being shut down to make way for a BMO bank branch.

The 21,000-square-foot store was more distinctly designed than any other Samsung retail location in Canada, and allowed customers to engage with the full range of so-called Samsung experiences with several of the company’s products, including its home electronics and appliances.

Samsung has not officially announced the closure yet, though, through a signage permit application filed with the City of Toronto earlier in June, we know that BMO will occupy the space. It’s currently unknown when the store will officially close.

The Samsung Experience Store was designed to compete with Apple’s store at the same mall, though it likely failed to attract enough customers and sales to justify its 21,000-square-foot footprint.

Source: BlogTO