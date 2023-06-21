Rogers pledges support for Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre

Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre will bring essential programs to one of the most diverse communities in Ontario, and Rogers wants to be a part of it.

The community hub is a collaboration between the YMCA, United Way Greater Toronto, and Scarborough Health Network (SHN). Once completed, it will act as a community and healthcare space.

Rogers, along with Lisa Rogers, the oldest child of company founder Ted Rogers, donated $5 million to SHN’s Love, Scarborough campaign. The program focuses on providing improved healthcare services to Scarborough residents. $2 million of this donation will support the Bridletowne Neighbourhood Centre.

Image credit: Rogers

Source: Rogers