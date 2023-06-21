The rumours were true: Nintendo reveals Super Mario RPG remake

During its latest Direct stream, Nintendo confirmed a remake of Super Nintendo (SNES) classic Super Mario RPG is coming to the Switch.

The Square-developed game features the same isometric perspective and turn-based gameplay included in the 1996 classic JRPG, but with a fresh coat of modern visuals.

Since this seems like a full remake of the original title, there will likely be several other quality-of-life updates to Super Mario RPG, though Nintendo didn’t reveal many details about the upcoming game during the Direct.

Super Mario RPG releases on November 17th, 2023.

Pre-orders for Super Mario RPG are available in the eShop now.

Image credit: Nintendo (Screenshot)