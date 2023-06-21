fbpx
Here’s everything shown off during the June 2023 Nintendo Direct

A Super Mario RPG remake was one of many Mario games shown off during the latest Direct

Bradly Shankar
Jun 21, 202310:55 AM EDT 0 comments
Super Mario RPG remake

Nintendo held its latest Direct presentation on June 21st, and it was heavy on Mario announcements.

On top of the shocking reveal of a Super Mario RPG remake, we found out that a new 2D MarioSuper Mario Wonder, a standalone Princess Peach game and more are on the way.

Read on for the Direct’s full list of announcements and new trailers:

  • Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC — release TBA
  • Sonic Superstars — fall 2023
  • Palia — holiday 2023
  • Persona 5 Tactica — November 17th, 2023
  • Mythforce — TBA 2023
  • Splatoon 3 — new Splatfest (July 14th to 16th)
  • Detective Pikachu Returns — October 6th, 2023
  • Super Mario RPG remake — November 17th, 2023
  • Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon (enhanced port) — TBA 2024
  • Mysterious game starring Peach — TBA
  • Batman: Arkham Trilogy — fall 2023
  • Gloomhaven — September 18th, 2023
  • Just Dance 2024 — October 24th, 2023
  • Silent Hope — October 3rd, 2023
  • Manic Mechanics — July 13th, 2023
  • Fae Farm — September 7th, 2023
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 — October 19th, 2023
  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope — second paid DLC launches June 21st, free demo available as well
  • Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince — December 1st, 2023
  • Pikmin 4 — July 21st, 2023 (free demo available June 28th)
  • Pikmin and Pikmin 2 ports — available June 21st
  • Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 — October 24th, 2023
  • Vampire Survivors — August 17th
  • Head Bangers Rhythm Royale — October 31st, 2023
  • Penny’s Big Breakaway — early 2024
  • Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (wave 5 DLC) — summer 2023
  • Star Ocean 2 The Second Story R (remake) — November 2nd, 2023WarioWare Move It! — November 3rd, 2023
  • WarioWare Move It! — November 3rd, 2023
  • Nintendo Live event in Seattle — playable games, performances and more
  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — Zelda and Ganon amiibo coming holiday 2023
  • Super Mario Wonder (new 2D Mario) — October 20th, 2023

Image credit: Nintendo/Square Enix

