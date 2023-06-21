New on Netflix Canada: July 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in July 2023.

Highlights include The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1, and more.

Coming soon

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Dream (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

Kohrra (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Murderer (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

July 1st

THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bridesmaids

My Girl

The Danish Girl

Dreamgirls

Fool’s Gold

The Girl on the Train

Going the Distance

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Horrible Bosses

Legends of the Fall

Marie Antoinette

Midnight Express

The Nice Guys

Oddbods: Season 3

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Spider-Man: Homecoming

The Squid and the Whale

Titanic

Trainwreck

World War Z

July 2nd

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

July 3rd

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10

Little Angel: Volume 3

July 4th

The King Who Never Was (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 5th

Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

My Happy Marriage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

WHAM! (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 6th

Deep Fake Love (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Gold Brick (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 7th

Fatal Seduction (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES

The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM

Seasons (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

July 10th

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 11th

Nineteen to Twenty (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 12th

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) — NETFLIX FILM

Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 13th

Burn the House Down (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES

Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES

Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES

July 14th

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Bird Box Barcelona (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

Five Star Chef (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Lake House

Love Tactics 2 (TR) — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15th

Country Queen (KY) — NETFLIX SERIES

First Daughter

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

The Smurfs: Season 1

July 17th

Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 18th

The Batman

July 19th

The (Almost) Legends (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 20th

Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions

Supa Team 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21st

They Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM

Texas Killing Fields

July 24th

Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY

iCarly: Seasons 1-2

Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 25th

Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY

Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 26th

Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27th

Happiness For Beginners — NETFLIX FILM

The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Paradise (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Today We’ll Talk About That Day (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28th

A Perfect Story (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES

D.P.: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 29th

The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31st

BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

