New on Netflix Canada: July 2023

The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1, and more are coming to Netflix in July

Karandeep Oberoi
Jun 21, 20233:46 PM EDT 0 comments

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in July 2023.

Highlights include The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1, and more.

Coming soon

  • The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Dream (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Kohrra (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Murderer (TH) — NETFLIX FILM

July 1st

  • THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bridesmaids
  • My Girl
  • The Danish Girl
  • Dreamgirls
  • Fool’s Gold
  • The Girl on the Train
  • Going the Distance
  • Hello, My Name Is Doris
  • Horrible Bosses
  • Legends of the Fall
  • Marie Antoinette
  • Midnight Express
  • The Nice Guys
  • Oddbods: Season 3
  • ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
  • ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
  • Spider-Man: Homecoming
  • The Squid and the Whale
  • Titanic
  • Trainwreck
  • World War Z

July 2nd

  • Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

July 3rd

  • The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10
  • Little Angel: Volume 3

July 4th

  • The King Who Never Was (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY

July 5th

  • Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • My Happy Marriage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • WHAM! (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 6th

  • Deep Fake Love (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Gold Brick (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
  • The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) — NETFLIX FAMILY

July 7th

  • Fatal Seduction (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM
  • Seasons (PH) — NETFLIX FILM

July 10th

  • StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 11th

  • Nineteen to Twenty (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 12th

  • Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 13th

  • Burn the House Down (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES

July 14th

  • The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Bird Box Barcelona (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Five Star Chef (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • The Lake House
  • Love Tactics 2 (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 15th

  • Country Queen (KY) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • First Daughter
  • Morphle 3D: Season 1
  • My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
  • The Smurfs: Season 1

July 17th

  • Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 18th

  • The Batman

July 19th

  • The (Almost) Legends (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 20th

  • Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
  • Supa Team 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 21st

  • They Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM
  • Texas Killing Fields

July 24th

  • Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • iCarly: Seasons 1-2
  • Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 25th

  • Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY
  • Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 26th

  • Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
  • Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

July 27th

  • Happiness For Beginners — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Paradise (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
  • Today We’ll Talk About That Day (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
  • The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

July 28th

  • A Perfect Story (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES
  • D.P.: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
  • How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
  • Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
  • The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 29th

  • The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

July 31st

  • BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix

  • A Quiet Place Part II – Leaving July 12th
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1 – Leaving July 14th
  • Ip Man – Leaving July 20th
  • Ip Man 2 – Leaving July 20th
  • Ip Man 3 – Leaving July 20th
  • Ip Man 4: The Finale – Leaving July 20th
  • In the Heights – Leaving July 27th
  • Jane the Virgin: Seasons 1 – 5 – Leaving July 30th

‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

