New on Netflix Canada: July 2023

Netflix has revealed the full list of new movies and shows coming to its service in Canada in July 2023.
Highlights include The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2, Spider-Man: Homecoming, The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1, and more.
Coming soon
- The Dragon Prince: Season 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Dream (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Kohrra (IN) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Murderer (TH) — NETFLIX FILM
July 1st
- THE DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bridesmaids
- My Girl
- The Danish Girl
- Dreamgirls
- Fool’s Gold
- The Girl on the Train
- Going the Distance
- Hello, My Name Is Doris
- Horrible Bosses
- Legends of the Fall
- Marie Antoinette
- Midnight Express
- The Nice Guys
- Oddbods: Season 3
- ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
- ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
- Spider-Man: Homecoming
- The Squid and the Whale
- Titanic
- Trainwreck
- World War Z
July 2nd
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
July 3rd
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10
- Little Angel: Volume 3
July 4th
- The King Who Never Was (IT) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer — NETFLIX COMEDY
July 5th
- Back to 15: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- My Happy Marriage (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- WHAM! (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 6th
- Deep Fake Love (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Gold Brick (FR) — NETFLIX FILM
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
- Wake Up, Carlo! (BR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
July 7th
- Fatal Seduction (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Hack My Home — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Out-Laws — NETFLIX FILM
- Seasons (PH) — NETFLIX FILM
July 10th
- StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Unknown: Killer Robots — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 11th
- Nineteen to Twenty (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 12th
- Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (PL) — NETFLIX FILM
- Quarterback — NETFLIX SERIES
- Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 13th
- Burn the House Down (JP) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Devil’s Advocate (KW) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Sonic Prime: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Survival of the Thickest — NETFLIX SERIES
July 14th
- The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (IL) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Bird Box Barcelona (ES) — NETFLIX FILM
- Five Star Chef (UK) — NETFLIX SERIES
- The Lake House
- Love Tactics 2 (TR) — NETFLIX FILM
- Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 15th
- Country Queen (KY) — NETFLIX SERIES
- First Daughter
- Morphle 3D: Season 1
- My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1
- The Smurfs: Season 1
July 17th
- Unknown: Cave of Bones — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 18th
- The Batman
July 19th
- The (Almost) Legends (MX) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Deepest Breath — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 20th
- Escape Room: Tournament Of Champions
- Supa Team 4 (ZA) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 21st
- They Cloned Tyrone — NETFLIX FILM
- Texas Killing Fields
July 24th
- Dew Drop Diaries — NETFLIX FAMILY
- iCarly: Seasons 1-2
- Unknown: Cosmic Time Machine — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 25th
- Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts — NETFLIX COMEDY
- Sintonia: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 26th
- Baki Hanma: Season 2: The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
- Missing: The Lucie Blackman Case (UK) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
July 27th
- Happiness For Beginners — NETFLIX FILM
- The Lady of Silence: The Mataviejitas Murders (MX) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Paradise (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
- Today We’ll Talk About That Day (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
- The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
July 28th
- A Perfect Story (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
- Captain Fall — NETFLIX SERIES
- D.P.: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
- How to Become a Cult Leader — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
- Miraculous: Ladybug & Cat Noir, The Movie (FR) — NETFLIX FAMILY
- The Tailor: Season 2 (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 29th
- The Uncanny Counter: Season 2 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
July 31st
- BASTARD‼ -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy-: Season 2 (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix
- A Quiet Place Part II – Leaving July 12th
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 1 – Leaving July 14th
- Ip Man – Leaving July 20th
- Ip Man 2 – Leaving July 20th
- Ip Man 3 – Leaving July 20th
- Ip Man 4: The Finale – Leaving July 20th
- In the Heights – Leaving July 27th
- Jane the Virgin: Seasons 1 – 5 – Leaving July 30th
A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).