New Google ads imagine a world where Pixel and iPhone are friends… then lovers

Google just dropped five new video advertisements highlighting the differences between its Pixel line and Apple’s iPhone. As usual for Google, the ads range from kinda fun to outright cringey.

Running under the banner ‘#BestPhonesForever,’ the shtick is the Pixel 7 Pro and iPhone 14 — it’s not explicitly said which iPhone 14, but judging by the camera arrangement, it’s one of the Pro variants — are best friends. Humorously, the phones are voiced by their respective digital assistants. Each ad shows the two phones hanging out at various locales when the iPhone inevitably brings up something the Pixel can do that it can’t.

For example, while stargazing, the iPhone laments that it can’t see the stars as well as the Pixel can, highlighting the astrophotography mode on Google’s smartphone. In another, the two phones visit the beach, where the Pixel revives the dead iPhone through its reverse wireless charging (or ‘Battery Share,’ as Google calls it).

One ad even squeezes in a joke about the iPhone’s “blue bubbles,” referencing iMessage, though that’s more of a sore point for Google given the company’s ongoing and futile effort to force Apple to adopt RCS.

Perhaps the most uncomfortable ad is the one featuring the upcoming Pixel Fold — which isn’t coming to Canada. The Pixel Fold encourages the iPhone to play a game on its large, unfolded screen, and the whole thing quickly devolves into euphemisms for sex. It’s cringey, no doubt, but what really pushes it over the line is the iPhone plays League of Legends: Wild Rift, and we all know real League players have never experienced intimacy with another person.

Anyway, you can check out all the ads here.

Header image credit: Google (Screenshot)

Source: YouTube Via: Google News on Telegram