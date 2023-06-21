CIRA releases Indigenous focused stock image collection

CIRA is responding to the lack of Indigenous representation in online photography by releasing a new stock image collection.

With over 60,000 Indigenous businesses in Canada, there’s a severe lack of representation on websites and digital platforms, the not-for-profit responsible for managing the .ca domain said.

“Indigenous creators and entrepreneurs are having a tremendous impact online but the resources they access are not keeping pace when it comes to representation,” Spencer Callaghan, director of brand and communications at CIRA, said.

CIRA worked with Pow Wow Pitch and Shelby Lisk, an Indigenous photographer, to create a free photo library featuring Indigenous content. All of the photos feature Indigenous models and were set at Indigenous-owned businesses.

“The CIRA stock photo project is a great step forward in ensuring that Indigenous and non-Indigenous businesses in Canada have access to stock photography that represents the diversity of the businesses,” Sunshine Tenasco, the founder of Pow Wow Pitch, said.

Photos created through the project are available to download at cira.ca/indigenous-stock-images.

Image credit: CIRA

Source: CIRA