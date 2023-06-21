Apple’s Vision Pro VR/AR visionOS developer SDK is now available

During WWDC 2023, Apple revealed that a third-party software development kit (SDK) for the Vision Pro was on the way, and now, it has arrived.

An SDK for visionOS, the operating system powering the Vision Pro, is now available via Xcode 15 beta 2, according to a recent press release from the tech giant.

“Starting today, Apple’s global community of developers will be able to create an entirely new class of spatial computing apps that take full advantage of the infinite canvas in Vision Pro and seamlessly blend digital content with the physical world to enable extraordinary new experiences. With the visionOS SDK, developers can utilize the powerful and unique capabilities of Vision Pro and visionOS to design brand-new app experiences across a variety of categories including productivity, design, gaming, and more.”

Apple is launching developer labs focused on its visionOS SDK and the Vision Pro next month in Cupertino, Munich, Shanghai, London, Singapore and Tokyo. Developer Kits for the Apple Vision Pro are also launching next month, according to Apple.

Apple’s Vision Pro doesn’t have a release date yet, but we know it’s coming to the United States in 2023. It’s unclear when it will release in Canada and other regions worldwide. While I was very impressed with the Vision Pro’s hardware after briefly going hands-on with it, particularly its stellar 4K+ dual displays and impressive build quality, it’s lacking in the app department.

Hopefully, now that the VR/AR headset is getting into the hands of developers, we’ll start to see inventive experiences created for the new platform.

