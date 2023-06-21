Apple AirPods and AirPods Max on sale from Amazon

Amazon has announced its annual Prime Day deal extravaganza will occur on July 11th and 12th. In addition, the company noted it will offer savings on popular products before this date, including Apple’s AirPods lineup.

Check out these deals from Amazon on Apple’s AirPods line:

Source: Amazon Canada