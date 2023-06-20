What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in late June 2023

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting access to a new assortment of games, rounding out the month of June. Xbox is adding the likes of Need for Speed Unbound, The Bookwalker, as well as DLC and updates.

See below for the full list:

Titles

Need for Speed Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22

The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22

Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27

F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29

Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3

Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5

DLC/Game Updates

Fallout 76: Once in a Blue Moon – Available today

Halo Infinite – Season 4: Infection – Available today

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom – Available today

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

DC Universe 90-Day Free Trial – Available today

Hi-Fi Rush: Teamplay Costume Pack – Available now

The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragon Slayer Mount – Available now

Battlefield 2042: New Dawn Field Kit – Available now

What’s leaving Xbox Game Pass on June 30th

DJMax Respect V (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Matchpoint – Tennis Championships (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Olija (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Omori (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Road 96 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription is available in Canada for $11.99/month through console or PC. Alternatively, a $16.99/month subscription gains access to Game Pass Ultimate, including Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Check out what came to Xbox Game Pass earlier this month.

Image credit: EA

Souce: Xbox