Skrulls appear on local news stations as ‘Secret Invasion’ preps premiere on Disney+

Marvel Entertainment’s Secret Invasion is premiering on Disney+ this week. The upcoming espionage thriller sees the invasion of shapeshifting Skrulls infiltrating Earth. As promotions for the miniseries are well underway, Skrulls are popping up on the real-world news.

In a frankly hilarious bit of marketing, Marvel Entertainment is sending people disguised as the green Skrulls out to not-so-subtly walk into frame during a news segment.

A thread on the r/marvelstudios subreddit compiled a number of discovered appearances. On one occasion, a Skrull wearing a suit walked by as a Good Morning Texas interview was being conducted for Jimmy’s Food Store in Dallas.

Other news sightings have been found in Los Angeles and Chicago. One Redditor said that they were able to get a wedding picture with one at the Cloud Gate “bean” sculpture in Chicago.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion sees Samuel L. Jackson reprise his role as Nick Fury. The series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Martin Freeman and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Ali Selim directs the six-episode miniseries.

The series begins tomorrow on Disney+ with its premiere episode. The series continues each week on Wednesday until its conclusion on July 26th.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Reddit