New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

Canadians can check out the new season of 'FX's The Bear' in July as it premieres on Disney+

Steve Vegvari
Jun 20, 20234:15 PM EDT 0 comments

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.

Subscribers can tune in and watch the premiere of The Bear Season 2, Futurama Season 11, and the ongoing Secret Invasion miniseries, which premieres June 21st.

JULY 5

  • FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (Season 1) [Star]
  • Shadow Detective (Season 2, New Episodes) [Star]
  • Kiazazi Moto: Generation Fire [Disney+ Original]
  • Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 7

    • A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre) [Star]
    • The Ashley Madison Affair [Star]
    • Pride From Above (Special)

JULY 12

  • The Golden Spoon (Season 1) [Star]
  • Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11) [National Geography]
  • Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 13

  • The Jewel Thief [Star]

JULY 19

  • FX’s The Bear (Season 2 premiere) [Star]
  • The Watchful Eye (Season 1) [Star]
  • Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 21

  • Freddy Got Fingered [Star]

JULY 24

  • Futurama (Season 11 premiere) [Star]

JULY 26

  • Drag Me to Dinner (Season 1) [Star]
  • Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 30

  • Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas [Star]

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

A full list of Disney+ releases in Canada for June can be found here.

