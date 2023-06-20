New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

Disney has released the full slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+ in Canada this July.

Subscribers can tune in and watch the premiere of The Bear Season 2, Futurama Season 11, and the ongoing Secret Invasion miniseries, which premieres June 21st.

JULY 5

FX’s The Secrets of Hillsong (Season 1) [Star]

Shadow Detective (Season 2, New Episodes) [Star]

Kiazazi Moto: Generation Fire [Disney+ Original]

Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 7

A Place to Fight For (Une zone à défendre) [Star] The Ashley Madison Affair [Star] Pride From Above (Special)



JULY 12

The Golden Spoon (Season 1) [Star]

Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet (Season 11) [National Geography]

Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 13

The Jewel Thief [Star]

JULY 19

FX’s The Bear (Season 2 premiere) [Star]

The Watchful Eye (Season 1) [Star]

Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 21

Freddy Got Fingered [Star]

JULY 24

Futurama (Season 11 premiere) [Star]

JULY 26

Drag Me to Dinner (Season 1) [Star]

Secret Invasion (New Episode) [Disney+ Original]

JULY 30

Imagine Dragons Live in Vegas [Star]

Disney+ is available in Canada for $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

