Google Pixel 8 wallpapers and colours have seemingly leaked

Ahead of an official release from Google, the Pixel 8 wallpapers and colours are available to download. Before the new flagship phones are in the hands of users, you can already take a look at the colourways and options expected to be paired with Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The wallpapers and colours are said to have been leaked by an internal source inside Google. All the wallpapers and device-exclusive colours can be found via Google Drive. Within the folder, access to full-res versions of the wallpapers is available. These Pixel 8 wallpapers can be downloaded.

It appears as though this year, Google is once again working with photographer Andrew Zuckerman on the creation of these wallpapers. Typically, Google aims to offer a theme each year. Pixel 6 featured a floral theme dubbed ‘Bloom’. Last year’s Pixel 7 was ‘Feathers’. This year appears to be ‘Minerals’.

Thanks to the files within the Drive, we can determine the wallpaper names and colours available for both the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro. These include:

Pixel 8

Haze

Jade

Licorice

Peony

Pixel 8 Pro

Jade

Licorice

Porcelain

Sky

It’s also worth noting that there’s a chance some of these options may not be available at launch. Seeing as though the release of Pixel 8 is still a ways away, many of these wallpapers may change prior to launch. Additionally, the naming convention may change prior to release as well.

In related news, Pixel 8 display specs may have leaked ahead of an official reveal. This week, it’s been claimed that the Pixel 8 will have a screen size of 6.17 inches. The Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, may have a 6.7-inch display.

Image credit: Android Authority

Source: Android Authority