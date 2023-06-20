Black Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD preorders now available for $449

Microsoft’s newly announced ‘Carbon Black’ Xbox Series S with 1TB SSD storage is now available to preorder in Canada. Ahead of its September 1st launch date, players can acquire their order of the black console for $449.99 CAD.

The new Series S SKU was revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase + Starfield Direct this month. As the brand’s “one last thing,” the new Xbox Series S was shown. It features the same overall design and size as the original Series S. However, it now adopts the matte black colour of the more premium Xbox Series X.

Hello tall, dark, and handsome 👋 Xbox Series S – 1TB, available Sept 1st. Pre-order available now 💚 | https://t.co/Ze3n0lmHZb pic.twitter.com/HnS9keXlWL — Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) June 20, 2023

The biggest change is in regard to its internal storage. The Series S, which launched in 2020, only supports a 512GB SSD. However, in reality, the console only offers 364GBs. The remainder is used for software and relative updates.

The upgrade to a total of 1TB of SSD storage will likely be welcomed by many. The Series S is an all-digital console. With no means of using a disc, players must download and install the games they wish to play (cloud support aside). With games like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Red Dead Redemption II pushing over 150GB, the need for more storage is essential. That doesn’t even account for Bethesda’s Starfield, which is reportedly 125GB in size.

For those interested in picking up their own Carbon Black Series S, you can preorder a console from the Microsoft store. The official release date is September 1st, 2023, days ahead of Starfield‘s September 6th launch.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: @XboxCanada