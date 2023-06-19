Yakuza Complete Series collection is 70 percent off on PC

Hot off the heels of the reveals of new Yakuza/Like a Dragon games during Summer Game Fest, Sega’s Yakuza Complete Series is 70 percent off on GOG.com.

Normally, this seven-game collection costs $175.99, but you can snag it now for $53.39, and DRM-free, to boot.

For context, the Complete Series includes:

Yakuza 0

Yakuza Kiwami

Yakuza Kiwami 2

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: Song of Life

It’s worth noting that the ‘Complete Series’ moniker is a little misleading. On the one hand, it covers the full Kazuma Kiryu storyline, but on the other, there are multiple games following this, including Yakuza: Like a Dragon (the seventh mainline game) and spin-off Like a Dragon: Ishin!

GOG.com’s full Yakuza Complete Series deal can be found here.

Image credit: Sega