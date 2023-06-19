Roku Streaming Media Players are up to 23 percent off

Roku streaming players help transform your TV into a comprehensive entertainment hub with a user-friendly interface with a solid selection of channels.

The company has discounted a number of its devices today through Amazon Canada.

The remote control provides quick access to popular channels, including Netflix and Disney, and its voice control is available on some models. In addition, the Roku mobile app serves as a remote, allowing private listening and screen mirroring. Cross-platform search lets you find content across multiple channels without individual searches.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada