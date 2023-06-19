Public Mobile rolls out $50/40GB Canada-U.S. plan, but only in Quebec

Since Freedom Mobile dropped a $50/40GB plan with Canada-U.S. usage at the end of May, some providers have matched the offer, but few have committed to the Canada-U.S. portion of the plan. Now Telus-owned Public Mobile is offering such a plan, though it’s only available in Quebec.

Public’s plan is $50/mo and includes 40GB of data at 4G (up to 100Mbps) speeds, which can be used in Canada or the U.S. It also has unlimited Canada-U.S. messaging and unlimited international text and picture messaging.

Other plan features include Call Display, Voicemail, Call Waiting, Call Forwarding and Conference calling.

Moreover, customers who sign up for the plan can earn $2.50/mo in value with Public Points.

For a limited time, Public Mobile is also offering free eSIMs instead of charging the $5 fee.

Overall, it’s a pretty solid offer, though it’s a bummer the plan is only available for those living in Quebec. At least Freedom’s plan is more widely available. Plus, Quebec residents can get the better-value $50/50GB Canada-U.S. plan currently offered by Vidéotron.

You can check out Public’s plan here.