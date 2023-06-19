Nintendo Store currently offering 30 percent discount on Switch games like Metroid Dread

It’s not every day that first-party Nintendo Switch games are on sale, and because of this, Switch owners may want to take advantage of a new deal offering several games for 30 percent off.

Available through the Nintendo Store, players can find physical versions of Metroid Dread, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, Super Mario Party and Bravely Default II on sale for $55.99. Typically, players have to spend $79.99 for these titles.



Metroid Dread launched in 2021 and brought the series back to its 2D roots. What’s most notable about the game was that it took 15 years to make. As a sequel to Metroid Fusion, the first mention of Metroid Dread was in 2005. However, after many delays, the revival finally landed on Switch. It offers the notable Metroidvania-style exploration and combat fans can expect with some modernized trappings.

Super Mario Party is the eleventh main entry in the series. For long-time fans, the return to the classic turn-based classic was welcomed. Like previous entries, players compete across several game boards, hoarding gold stars and completing mini-games. At launch, Super Mario Party only supported offline multiplayer. However, after two years, Nintendo added online support as a free update.

Released in 2020, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel set 100 years before Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. Pairing elements of Dynasty Warriors with the Legend of Zelda, embark on a new journey with many familiar faces.

Wrapping up the list of games in this Nintendo sale is Bravely Default II. Launched in 2021, this RPG maintains the series’ roots from the 3DS era. However, it modernizes and expands on its visuals and mechanics, serving a new audience on Switch players can expect fantastic turn-based combat, dialogue, and customization.

Nintendo has several other games available in this 30 percent off sale. You can find a list below:

Image credit: Nintendo

Via: @Lbabinz