New leak sheds light on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked product lineup

A leak has potentially revealed the entire Samsung Galaxy Unpacked product lineup for the company’s second showcase this year, with promo images giving us a glimpse at what’s to come in summer 2023.

The images, first shared by Evan Blass on Twitter, show off the company’s Tab S9 Ultra, a Classic model of the Galaxy Watch 6, and the highly anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5. Samsung has previously confirmed its new foldable lineup will premiere at the event, with the Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and Galaxy Watch 6 all having marketing packaging leak recently.

The images in Blass’ original tweet are no longer visible due to a copyright takedown from Samsung, but have since been shared by multiple users online. The promo images can be seen below.

Almost all the leaked pictures shared by leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) for promo images the expected Galaxy Unpacked event taking place in #Seoul, South Korea (it seems on July 27).

Sincerely #Samsung should take care more about the leaks…🤔#SamsungGalaxyZ5 #GalaxyZFold5 #leaks pic.twitter.com/z69ZzbJMd5 — Fabrizio Degni (@fabrizio_degni) June 19, 2023

All of the aforementioned devices have been leaked before, meaning that the newest tease doesn’t really show off anything new. What it does confirm is that all of the targeted Samsung phones, watches and tablets are likely to be unveiled in July 2023.

The newest leak has been adding to the hype of Samsung’s upcoming offerings, which have been the talk of the tech world for months now. Rumours hint that the new Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 ‘for Galaxy’ chip alongside a 14.6-inch WQXGA+ AMOLED display, making it one of the intriguing offerings in Samsung’s tablet lineup.

Samsung’s second Galaxy Unpacked event this year is set to be held sometime in late July to early August. It will reportedly be held in the company’s home market of Seoul, South Korea.

Images credit: MediaPeanut

Source: @evleaks Via: Android Police