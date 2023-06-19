Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 EV under investigation by NHTSA for power issue

Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) is currently being investigated by the U.S. National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to the organization, 30 consumers have complained about “a loss of motive power,” causing the NHTSA’s Office of Defects to investigate the problem. Ioniq 5 owners report hearing a “loud pop noise” before the Ioniq 5 loses power and forward motion.

“Many consumers report a loud pop noise followed by a warning displayed in their dashboard and immediately experience a loss of motive power that ranges from a reduction to a complete loss of motive power. ODI conducted several owner interviews confirming a range of loss of power and varying time intervals between the warning message and loss of power,” said the NHTSA in its filing.

According to the NHTSA, no crashes, fires, injuries, or fatalities have been caused by the problem. Hyundai says the power failure is related to the Ioniq 5’s Integrated Control Charging Unit (ICCU) that fuels its main battery and its low-voltage 12V battery.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Hyundai said that the company is “fully cooperating” with the investigation. It is launching a service campaign in July to update affected vehicles’ software and will repair or replace ICCUs when necessary.

Beyond the NHTSA’s report, there are several Reddit threads where Ioniq 5 owners have reported experiencing the ICCU issue. For what it’s worth, my Ioniq 5 now has 22,000km, and I’ve yet to encounter the ICCU issue.

It’s unclear if Hyundai Canada plans to launch a similar service campaign. MobileSyrup has reached out to the automaker for more information.

In other Ioniq 5-related news, Hyundai recently confirmed plans to release an update related to the EV’s ‘i-Pedal’ mode/regenerative braking and the SUV’s brake lights not turning on until it’s almost at a complete stop. It’s also unclear if Hyundai Canada plans to bring this update to Canadian Ioniq 5 owners.

Source: NHTSA Via: Associated Press