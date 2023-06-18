Are we finally embracing foldable smartphones?

Samsung has been releasing foldable handsets for nearly four years, but the South Korean tech giant is the only company to really bring its foldables to Canada. Motorola previously launched its original Razr here, but it reportedly didn’t sell that well.

This is where the summer of foldables we currently find ourselves in comes into play.

Google unveiled its Pixel Fold in May with a late June release date, and Motorola’s Razr+ will also launch near the end of June. I’ve gone hands-on with both of these devices, and I’m impressed with what they offer.

Although, it’s worth noting the Pixel Fold won’t be available in Canada at launch. We’ll have more details about Google’s first foldable in the coming weeks.

On top of the Pixel Fold and Razr+, we’re also expecting Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 in late July/early August, and the rumoured OnePlus Fold at some point soon (we’re still not 100 percent sure it’s coming to Canada, though). That’s a total of five foldables in just a few months.

With all of this in mind, my question this week is: are we ready for all these foldables? Personally, I am. I love folding phones and think they’re the coolest innovation to hit smartphones in years.

I’m excited about the new foldable world order, but are you? Let us know in the comments below.