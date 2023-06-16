Summer Game Fest and the Xbox Games Showcase [SyrupArcade Cast 8]

Last week was Summer Game Fest, which included its own showcase alongside presentations from Xbox and Bethesda, Ubisoft, Digital Devolver, Capcom and more throughout the week.

While many people watched the event from home, MobileSyrup gaming editor Brad Shankar travelled to L.A. to attend.

In this week’s episode, Brad and Dean Daley are joined by Blue Ant Plus’ Chris Brown to discuss the events in depth. Brad also had the opportunity to interview several developers and play games like Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown and Thirsty Suitors, which he dives into on the pod.

You can listen to SyrupArcade Cast below or find the podcast on your favourite streaming platform.

Image credit: Square Enix