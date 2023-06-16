Lucky Mobile offers 4GB bonus data in flash sale

Lucky Mobile is offering customers with new activations 4GB of bonus data a month for 12 months.

Customers need to register for auto top-ups in order to receive half of the 4GB bonus. “2GB/mo. bonus applied after each successful automatic top-up,” the fingerprint reads. Customers will automatically be credited the other half of the bonus each month.

The offer also only applies to plans starting at $35/month. Lucky Mobile offers several plan options on 3G and 4G speeds.

The offer will expire on June 19th.

More information is available on Lucky Mobile’s website.