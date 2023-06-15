SSDs might soon become the base requirement for PC gaming

If you’re one of the folks who still has a (hard disk drive) HDD for their gaming setup, you might want to consider upgrading to a solid-state drive (SSD).

SSDs are faster, quieter, and more reliable than HDDs, and now, they are becoming essential for modern PC games.

Two major game developers announced this week that their games would require SSDs to run on PCs. SSDs aren’t the recommended requirement. They’re the minimum base requirement to be able to run these games. Microsoft revealed that Starfield will require 125GB of SSD storage to run.

Similarly, CD Projekt Red announced that it is increasing the minimum specs of Cyberpunk 2077 to require an SSD and phasing out support for HDDs. It wrote, “One of the changes is the choice to stop supporting HDDs for the minimum requirements — SSDs offer faster loading times, improved streaming, and better overall performance when compared to HDDs.” Whether these are isolated cases or signs of a broader shift in PC gaming requirements is yet to be seen. It is likely the latter, as developers of AAA titles are trying to push the boundaries of graphics, gameplay, and immersion, and that just won’t be possible on slower HDDs.

If you are still holding on to your old HDD, now might be a good time to switch.

Via: The Verge