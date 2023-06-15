Live Nation’s new ticket price breakdown won’t benefit Canadian customers

Live Nation will start showing customers the full price breakdown of tickets come September, but the feature doesn’t appear to apply to Canadian users.

U.S. President Joe Biden has been vocal about “junk fees” companies like Live Nation subsidy Ticketmaster, Airbnb, and others tack on to purchases, raising prices that come as a surprise to customers.

In response, Live Nation is changing its practices to show fans the total price of a ticket upfront. But according to a press release from the company, the change will only come to the U.S.

“Live Nation will begin providing a new all-in pricing experience for concerts at the venues and festivals the company operates across the United States starting this September.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to the company for details on why the change isn’t coming to Canada.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Live Nation