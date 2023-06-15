Find out what League of Legends tastes like in new Coca-Cola flavour

Coca-Cola has launched a new special League of Legends-themed bottle in partnership with Riot Games.

The ‘Ultimate’ carbonated beverage will offer players +XP for the game with every bottle. By scanning the QR code, you’ll net experience as well as a direct visit to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub. Here, you can see yourself in your ‘Ultimate’ form. A series of in-game League missions can also be played to unlock limited edition ‘Ultimate Emotes’ for an accompanying Instagram filter.

This marks Coca-Cola’s fifth Creations product in Canada, following Coca-Cola Move. The Ultimate bottle comes in both regular and Zero Sugar flavours.

For what it’s worth, I was sent the regular bottle to try and found it to be decent. In terms of taste, it reminded me of the smores-esque special ‘Space’ flavour Coke launched last year. I still prefer an original Coke, of course, but it’s a nice alternative, especially if you’re a fan of League of Legends.

More information on the latest Coca-Cola Creations product can be found here.