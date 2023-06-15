Massive Google Store promotion: Pixel 7, Buds Pro, Pixel Watch and smart home tech

Google Store is currently running a site-wide promotion with several products, including wearables, phones, smart home tech and more on sale.

Check out the promotion below:

Pixel 7: $599.99 (regularly $799.99)

Google Pixel Buds A-Series: $99 (regularly $139)

Google Pixel Buds Pro: $199.99 (regularly $259.99)

Chromecast with Google TV (4K): $54.99 (regularly $69.99)

Google Wi-Fi three pack: $219.99 (regularly $279.99)

Nest Doorbell Wired: $199.99 (regularly $239.99)

Nest x Yale Lock with Nest Connect: $339.99 (regularly $399.99)

Nest Wifi Pro: $219.99 (regularly $269.99)

Nest Wifi Pro three pack: $419.99 (regularly $529.99)

Nest Cam: $189.99 (regularly $239.99)

Nest Cam two-pack: $349.99 (regularly $439.99)

Nest Hub Max: $239.99 (regularly $299.99)

Nest Hub 2nd gen: $79.99 (regularly $129.99)

Nest Cam (indoor, wired): $99.99 (regularly $129.99)

Nest Cam with floodlight (wired): $289.99 (regularly $379.99)

Nest Doorbell (battery) + Nest Hub (2nd gen): $319.98 (save $50)

Nest Cam (battery) + Nest Hub (2nd gen): $269.98 (save $100)

Nest Doorbell (battery) + Nest Cam (battery) + Nest Hub Max: $668.98 (save $110)

Two Nest Audio speakers: $234.98 (save $25)

Two Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max + Chromecast with Google TV: $528.97 (save $100)

Chromecast with Google TV + Nest Hub Max: $293.99 (save $75)

Chromecast with Google TV + 2 Nest Audio speakers + Nest Hub Max: $528.97 (save $100)

The Google Store also has the Pixel Watch discounted. Check it out here.

Check out all promotions here.

