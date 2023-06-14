Samsung brings irregular heart rhythm notification to Galaxy Watches in Canada

Samsung has announced that its Galaxy Watch Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature will reach 13 new markets this summer, including Canada.

With ECG and blood pressure monitoring, IRHN can detect heart rhythms suggesting atrial fibrillation (AFib), so users can better monitor their health.

Like on the Apple Watch, IHRN checks for irregular heart rhythms in the background, so you don’t have to activate the feature.

The IHRN feature will likely be available later this year as part of the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 and then will make its way to the Galaxy Watch 5.

The Galaxy Watch 5 already features the technology required to detect irregular heart rhythms. However, Samsung needed approval from Canadian regulators to activate the functionality.

It’s worth noting that Apple has offered Afib detection for several years.

Source: Samsung