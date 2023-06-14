Rogers brings 5G mobile service to nine eastern Ontario communities

The Eastern Ontario Regional Network’s (EORN) Cell Gap Project has seen Rogers bring its 5G network to several underserved Ontario communities.

Rogers has completed the construction of nine new wireless sites and upgrades to 37 towers.

Residents and businesses in the following areas will benefit:

Ontario County Highway 2 from Belleville to Shannonville

Southern areas of Sandbanks Provincial Park

Healey Falls to Campbellford South in Northumberland County

Archer’s Road to County Road 2 in Northumberland County

Bridgenorth in Peterborough County

Camp Kawartha in Peterborough County

Glasgow Station to ON-17 in Renfrew County

Demorestville in Prince Edward County

Highway 7 in Maberly in Lanark County

Rogers, along with federal, provincial, and municipal members, provided funding for part of the project.

EORN’s Cell Gap Project is a $300 million public-private partnership that aims to improve cellular service availability in eastern Ontario.

Under the project, Rogers will build 330 new wireless sites and upgrade 300 existing sites by 2025. The company has already completed 13 new wireless sites and 297 upgrades.

“We are committed to providing a seamless wireless experience across Eastern Ontario and making long-term investments to ensure all Canadians can access Canada’s largest 5G wireless network,” Phil Hartling, Rogers’ president of wireless, said.

Source: Rogers