Google has a secret Katamari easter egg for you

If you’re a fan of the quirky and colourful Katamari games, you’ll love this hidden gem in Google’s search engine.

To try out the new easter egg, just type in “Katamari” in Google Search, click on the Katamari icon on the right side of your screen and watch as your search results turn into a playground for your virtual ball. You can use your keyboard’s arrow keys to roll up anything on the page, from text and images to ads and links. The more you roll, the bigger your Katamari ball gets.

This easter egg is probably a nod to the recent remaster of We Love Katamari, which debuted on the PlayStation 2 in 2005. The remaster, called We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie, was released earlier this month on various platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Steam.

The easter egg also works on mobile Google Search, though it works better on the web than on mobile.

Check out the easter egg here.

Via: Kotaku