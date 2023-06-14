Here are the changes to Canadian mobile rate plans this week [June 15 – June 21]

With over 13 wireless providers in Canada, it can be difficult to keep track of the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes.

MobileSyrup will compile the latest weekly rate plan deals every week. You can also check out our guide on plans across Canada to find the right plan for you. You can compare from 47,842 options and 13 providers in Canada to find the best option.

It’s worth noting that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.

Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Switch your team to Canada’s best 5G network and save up to 60% on new phones.

Get bonus Crave Mobile & $10/mo credit for 24 months with Unlimited Share Plans Ultimate 25 and Ultimate 25 & 50 (Canada & U.S.) in QC and with Ultimate 150 (Canada & U.S.) in main regions.

Save $35/mo. per line when you sign up for Mobility services with Bell.

Get $600 in bill credits for every line you add.

Get a credit of up to $700 when you trade in your old phone.

Save $50 when you buy online.

Get three months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Bonus: Small business mobility customers receive a $100 bill credit with Business Fibe 50, Business Fibe 300 and Gigabit Business Fibe.

Get three months of Apple TV+ when you buy an iPhone or iPad.

Various phone accessories on sale

Get up to 500 MB bonus data/mo. when you sign up for Automatic Monthly or Automatic Monthly/Low Balance Top-Up option on eligible plans.

Browse Bell cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

30GB for $45/MO for 24 months

Save $50 on the Setup Service Fee when you activate any device online.

Save even more when you bundle home internet and mobile plans together. Packages start from $75/mo!

Limited time offer: Save 50% per month for 12 months on unlimited Fido Home Internet. That’s up to $540 in savings! New customers only! ON

Get 5 extra hours of unlimited data every month at no extra cost. Available with Data, Talk & Text plans.

TABLETS AT $0 DOWN AND 0% INTEREST with financing on select plans for $10/month when you add a line to your account.

One Month Free Service when you invite your friends and they join Fido.

Browse Fido cell phone plans

New deals:

For a limited time, double the data on the Canada-US All-Inclusive 25 GB plan for only $5 more per month. Get 50GB for $65/month or for only $50/month if you add an Internet plan.

Price drop on Samsung. For a limited time, get a Samsung Galaxy S23 or Z Flip4 starting at $4/month with selected 24-month Mobile plans and Take-back Credit.

Ongoing deals:

Get 100 GB bonus per year with all-Inclusive 25GB and 50GB plans, along with $15 monthly savings if you combine it with an Internet service.

Buy the all-new Google Pixel 7a phone and get bonus Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds. For a limited time.

No set-up service fee: save the $45 set-up service fee when you subscribe to a Mobile plan with data. For a limited time.

Save $10 per month for life with the multiproduct discount by adding an Internet plan to your Mobile plan.

A Motorola phone starting at only $1.75/month.

100 GB of bonus data per year, Club illico mobile, on the phone of your choice.

Combine your Internet service with several Mobile plans on the same invoice and save up to $100 per month.

Club illico mobile is included with all the All-Inclusive Mobile plans.

Get 10 GB bonus per year in Canada with the 6 GB and 15 GB Canada plans, along with $10 monthly savings if you combine the 15 GB plan with an Internet service.

Get up to $500 in credit when you trade in your old phone.

Monthly savings on various smart phones

Take advantage of monthly discount with multiline $5 to $15 per line each month (depends of number of lines)

Browse Videotron cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

20 GB for only $39/mo. Plus choose a free perk when you bring your own phone.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for only $16/mo. with the Tab. That’s $552 in savings!

Get bonus data when you activate select prepaid plans using a promo code. Exclusive Quebec deal.

Get a bonus 2GB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on the prepaid plans of $30/mo or more at 3G speed or $35/mo or more at 4G speed.

Prepaid SIM cards are now 50% off for a limited time.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop online.

Get bonus 500MB data per month with Automatic Top-Up on $25/mo plan and 250MB bonus with the $15 plan.

For a limited time when you refer your friend to Koodo, you can both take $25 off your bill.

Browse Koodo cell phone plans

New deals:

Save $5/month with Automatic Payments on eligible plans.

Ongoing deals:

Get iPhone 14 128GB for as low as $0/mo for 24 months on select plans, when you trade in an iPhone 12 or put $360 down. Certain conditions apply.

Rogers parent-friendly plans starting at $20/month.

Get double the storage for a limited time. Get iPhone 13 256GB Midnight for the price of the 128GB version for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge when you return your device within 2 years.

Get the new Google Pixel 7a for $0 down on approved credit, 0% interest and pay only $24.96/mo (after bill credit) for 24 months with financing on select plans.

Rogers Infinite Mobile plans start at $65/mo for 24 months when you add it to your home services (ON).

Save $20/mo for each family member you add. Additional Line Rogers Infinite Plans start at $45/mo for 25GB in QC or $65/mo for 75GB in other regions.

Get the Samsung Galaxy S23 starting at $0/mo when you trade in an eligible Samsung device, for 24 months with financing and Upfront Edge.

Count on more with Rogers 5G mobile plans, now as low as $45/month in Quebec or $65/month in other regions, after Automatic Payments Discount.

Add family to your Rogers Infinite plan starting as low as $40/mo per line with 15 GB in QC or $60/mo per line with 15 GB in other regions.

Enjoy 5 Roam Like Home days at no cost in up to 185 destinations (up to $75 value) with a Rogers Connections Mastercard®.

Trade in your phone, tablet or smartwatch and get a credit towards a new device through the Rogers Trade-Up Program.

Take advantage of the Upfront Edge credit on select phones on Rogers Infinite plans with financing over 24 months.

Add a tablet or smartwatch to an eligible Rogers Infinite plan and get a free tablet plan or smartwatch plan for 24 months.

Save $50 with the Setup Service Fee waived when you buy online.

Refer your friends and save up to $300 per year

Sign up for Disney+ through Rogers and get 6 months on select Rogers Infinite plans

Browse Rogers cell phone plans

New deals:

Save up to $240 on iPad (9th generation). Get it for $0 upfront with TELUS Easy Payment. Plus, connect it to an unlimited data plan and save big with a $10 monthly bill credit for two years.

Ongoing deals:

Get amazing deals during the Summer Tech Upgrade Event (exclusive offers for Business).

TELUS Exclusive Partner Program offers: get 20GB of data for $45 per month in Quebec, 30GB for $55/mo in Ontario, or 30GB for $45/mo in other regions, on a 24-month Easy Payment agreement.

Get 25% off the latest accessories for your smartphone, tablet and smart home.

Save up to $1,280 on Samsung Galaxy S23 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Save up to $1,240 on iPhone 14 Pro Max with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get up to $1,050 off iPhone 14 with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Enjoy up to 15% off on select like-new devices.

Save up to $1,240 off iPhone 14 family with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Enjoy savings of up to $798 on Google Pixel 7 Pro with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Bundle your favourite entertainment for $20 per month with Stream+. Get Stream+ with an Unlimited 5G+ or CAN-U.S. plan and save $8 per month for one year.

Get the Google Pixel 7 for only $6.67 per month, with Bring-It-Back and Trade-In.

Get a bonus of 1GB of data for 12 months on new activations on any 30-day prepaid talk, text & data plans for $30 or more.

New activations on Talk and Text 100 prepaid plans can receive Unlimited Nationwide minutes for 1 year. Limited-Time Offer.

Get your Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $0 upfront plus tax when you connect it to an unlimited data plan for as low as $10 extra per month.

Bundle a new Apple Watch with TELUS Health Companion from $53/month.

Upgrade and save up to $620 with Trade-In on iPhone 14 & Apple Watch. Certain conditions apply.

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an eligible Apple Watch.

Join the TELUS Privilege program and you could win a 24-month lease on a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV LT, plus $1,500 towards the purchase of a charging station. Until June 28, 2023 (Only in Quebec).

Share your phone’s unlimited data with your smartwatch or tablet for $10 per month.

Get a bonus 100 MB of data when you sign-up for Auto Top-up on a $25 prepaid talk & text plan.

Refer a friend to TELUS Mobility and you both get a $50 bill credit.

Save the $50 connection fee when you shop Mobility online.

Save more with the TELUS Family Discount: save from $7.50 to $15 per line per month for every family member on your account who subscribes to an Unlimited Data plan.

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free on eligible Apple device activations.

Enjoy your ICI TOU.TV EXTRA subscription included with your TELUS plan (QC).

Bundle your services and get up to $40 off each month (QC)

Save big on the flashiest phones with Bring‑It‑Back

Browse Telus cell phone plan

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 25GB data at 5G speed for $65/mo.

Earn Public Points every month and use them towards monthly payments, add-ons, and more.

Browse Public Mobile cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 2GB bonus data with autopay on the $30/mo and above 3G talk, text & data plans and $35/mo and above 4G talk, text & data plans (Excluding Quebec).

An exclusive offer for Quebec: Get 10GB of bonus data on plans $40+ as of your second-anniversary date.

250MB bonus with Autopay on Talk & Text $15/mo Plan and 500MB bonus with $25/mo 3G and $30/mo 4G talk, text and data plans. (Excluding Quebec)

Browse Chatr cell phone plans

New deals:

Get 20GB for $39/month when you bring your own phone. Available on new activations only.

Limited time offer: get 40GB for $50/month, Unlimited Canada-U.S. Calling + U.S. Roaming, on new activations. (Quebec only)

Get 30GB for $45/month after a credit of $5/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. (Quebec only)

Ongoing deals:

Get 30GB for $45/month or 40GB for $50/month, after a credit of $10/month for 24 months. When you bring your own phone, on new activations only. (Excluding Quebec).

Save up to 90% on certified pre-loved phones, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Online only.

Enjoy summer savings with up to 60% off the Google Pixel 7. Now only $15/month with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get iPhone 14 for $0 down, 0% APR with Sweet Pay on eligible 2-year plans.

Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $0 down, 0% APR, with Sweet Pay on an eligible 2-year plan. Now only $10/month.

Combine a mobile plan with home internet, now starting from $75/mo (ON).

Get 50% off on Unlimited Internet, starting from $40/mo. Based on a $40/mo credit for 12 months on a 50 Mbps Unlimited Internet plan (ON).

Get a new phone. Plans starting from $33/mo in QC or from $35/mo in other regions.

Introducing Member Mondays: new week, new deal. Get limited-time offers from Virgin’s partners every Monday.

Get 100MB Bonus Data with PPU minutes $15 prepaid plan, on Auto Payment Options.

Members save $80 on groceries with Walmart online groceries. Get $20 off the first four orders of $100 or more. Expires on July 26, 2023.

Value-packed mobile plans and home internet. Now starting at $57/mo when you bring your own phone (QC).

Buy the Google Pixel 6a and get 3 months of Youtube Premium and Google One.

Crave is available as an add-on for TV for only $20/mo. Hook up today and get 2 months free.

Get 250MB Bonus Data with Unlimited Canada-wide $25 prepaid plan (ON, QC, SK) and with Unlimited Province-wide $22 and $29 prepaid plans (QC), on Auto Payment Options.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Province-wide $31, $35, $40, $50 and $55 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Add TV to your Unlimited Internet starting from $25/mo in QC and $35/mo in ON.

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $32, $34, $38, $43, $53 & $58 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (QC).

Get 500MB Bonus data with Unlimited Canada-wide $30, $40, $45, $55 & $75 prepaid plans, on Auto Payment Options (ON, SK).

Shop online and get $50 waived of connection service fee.

Hot phones starting from $0 down, 0% APR

Refer a Friend to get $50 in bill credits each when they join the Virgin Plus party.

Get a Google Chromecast when you hook up with TV on a 6-month term

Get up to $700 off a hot new device when you trade in your old one.

Browse Virgin Plus cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Get 100GB extra data to use whenever you go over your monthly data amount. With any new phone on select unlimited plans

Limited time Offer (Bring your own phone): Get 7GB of data for $35/mo, 20GB for $39/mo and 50GB for $55/mo. $55/mo includes a $5/mo credit for 24 months.

Canada-US,40 GB Fast LTE for $50/mo with digital discount

Add a line and save. Get 7GB of data for $30/mo. Price includes a $5/mo. credit for 24 months and Digital Discount. Additional Postpaid lines only.

Get 1.5GB of data for $24/mo.

Refer a friend and get a $25 service credit for each referral. Save up to $250 a year

Browse Freedom Mobile cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

infiNET 1 Gig $99.95mo. for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

infiNET 300 as low as $64.95mo.for 24 months with a 2-year Internet contract when bundled with wireless

Save $200 when you purchase Apple Watch (GPS + Cellular) online.

Sign up for new wireless service on any totalSHARE or VIP 35 unlimited plan and save up to $15/mo. for 24 months.

Sign up for noSTRINGS Prepaid and save $20/mo. for 6 months.Upgrade to the next fastest plan at no additional cost for 1 month

Upgrade your device on a 2-year voice & data term and choose your savings.

Get up to $600 in-store credit toward a new wireless device and accessories when you trade in your old device.

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a monthly plan and save 50% for 3 months + get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi for only $5/mo. for first 3 months

Sign up for SaskTel Internet on a 2-year contract and get Optimum In-home Wi-Fi free for 12 months

Switch to a 2-year Internet contract plan and save $10/mo. off the regular price

Get unlimited calling with our Anytime North America Long Distance plan—all for one low monthly price

Get our 10 most popular calling features, including Call Display & Name Display, for just $10/mo. Add on Voice Mail for only $2/mo. more

Get 3 months of Apple Fitness+ free when you buy an Apple Watch.

Bring your Google Pixel to SaskTel and activate it on a voice & data plan and get a $25/mo. bill credit for 2 years—that’s $600 in savings.

Browse SaskTel cell phone plan percent

Noticeable price changes:

Ongoing deals:

Save up to $960 when you Family Share your Unlimited Data

Add Mobile to other popular Eastlink services and save up to $20/month!

Bundle and save more when you share your data plans – 30 GB, 45 GB and 60 GB

Fibre Link Internet 1 Gig for 209.95/mo plus Save $30.00/mo for 12 months.

Fibre Link Internet 350 for $189.95/mo plus save $30.00/mo for 12 months

Buy Mobile online and get a $50 welcome credit & free shipping

Refer a friend to Eastlink Mobile and you both get a $25 credit.

Bring Your Own Phone and Enjoy Data Plans

Get 3 months of Apple TV+ free when you buy an Apple device.

Get the Smartphone you Want for $0 Down with easyTab

Save $69.95 when you DIY and save the installation fee

Get up to $200 When you Switch to Eastlink

Browse Eastlink cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

20 GB plan at 39$/month.

Fully customizable mobile and Internet plans. Mix & match starting at $55/month.

Activate your first plan with the referral code of a friend, and you’ll each receive a $25 referral bonus

A supercharged voicemail for IOS and Android phones, at only $2 per month

Enjoy a 12-month warranty on new phones and a 6-month warranty on Preloved phones

The higher the level you’re at, the more rewards you get to choose from to add value to your monthly plan.

Any unused mobile data will be rolled over to the next month.

Browse Fizz cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming (QC, AB & BC)

Sign up for Disney+ and get up to 12 months free.

Bill credits: $100 bill credit with Fibre + Internet and TV and $50 bill credit with Internet & Streaming in (ON, SK & MB)

Order your plan online and save an extra $50

If you’re looking for a lower-level TV plan than Total TV, check out the Limited TV plan for $25/mo.

Browse Shaw cell phone plans

Noticeable price changes:

New deals:

$25 phone discount with purchase of a $50 SpeakOut top-up with phone.

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get an additional 5% of the value of every Top-Up in points when you sign up for Auto-Allowance or Allowance with your PC Financial Mastercard or PC Money

20,000 PC Optimum points after two months of service

Get 1GB of bonus data every month when you sign up for an Automatic Top-Up option, eligible on plans that have data.

Browse cell phone plans

Ongoing deals:

Get 250MB /mo. of bonus data after making 6 monthly payments. Plus, get an additional 750MB/mo. of bonus data on a minimum $25/mo. Plan after making 12 monthly payments.

Stay in touch with friends and family for just $5/mo.

Sign up with Lucky Mobile and Refer-A-Friend to earn a $50 credit!

Get bonus data with Lucky Rewards.

Get a cheap phone plan from $15/mo.

Browse cell phone plans