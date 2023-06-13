Samsung to release June security patch for 2022 handsets on June 20

Samsung’s 2022 lineup of smartphones is getting their June security update a bit later.

According to Rogers’ update schedule, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, S22+, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 will receive the update on June 20th.

If you’re with another carrier, you’ll likely see the update around that time.

The security patch fixes 64 flaws, with three marked critical, 50 marked highly important and 11 fixes specifically for Samsung devices.

If you’re using a S23 series device, you’ll likely already have the update.

Source: Rogers