Hundreds of B.C. households to gain high-speed internet access through CityWest projects

Five CityWest projects will bring high-speed internet access to 800 rural B.C. communities.

The Governments of Canada and B.C. are providing $3 million for the projects.

Dease Lake, Iskut, Lach Klan (Gitxaała Nation), Lax Kw’ Alaams and Smithers are the communities that will benefit from the projects. Of the 800 households, 500 are in Indigenous communities.

Funding comes from a joint $830 million March 2o22 investment the two governments made. Their goal is to connect all of the province’s underserved communities by 2027.

“These last-mile fibre-to-the-home projects will provide residents with urban-class connectivity, creating equal opportunities for more rural, remote and Indigenous British Columbians,” Stefan Woloszyn, CityWest’s CEO, said.

The joint funding has paid for several other projects as well, including ones in Hullcar, New Brighton, and Cowichan Valley.

Image credit: CityWest/Facebook

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada