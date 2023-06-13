Google bundles new Fitbit features with June Pixel feature drop

Google finished its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit back in 2019.

Along with its feature drop for the Pixel phones and Pixel Watch, this time around, Google has decided to bundle in new features for its Fitbit watches which would roll out this week.

Check out the changes below:

Health & Fitness Upgrades

The ‘Exercise’ menu on your watch will feature a full list of exercise modes to choose from, with your most recent workout modes listed at the top. The automation will happen without you having to open the Fitbit mobile app to adjust the list manually (available on Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3).

Daily Readiness in a glance

The feature lets you check your ‘Daily Readiness Score,’ to check if your body is ready to tackle a workout or if you need to prioritize rest and recovery (available on all Fitbit smartwatches and trackers).

New menstrual health tile

Users would be able to log periods, view their cycle state and edit information directly on the app without opening their phone (available on Sense 2 and Versa 4).

Notifications in more languages and new clock faces

With new support for global characters and right-to-left text, you can read incoming notifications in more languages (available on Sense 2 and Versa 4, Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3).

Google is also bringing four new clock faces to the Charge 5, Luxe and Inspire 3.

The features are rolling out today and will take the “next few weeks” to be widely available.

Check out the updates to the Pixel Watch here. For all of the updates included in Google’s latest drop, follow this link.

Image credit: Google