Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Max/Ultra Mac Studio are now available in Canada

Following their reveal at WWDC, Apple’s 15-inch MacBook Air and M2 Max/Ultra-powered Mac Studio are now available in-store in Canada.

The new 15-inch MacBook Air costs $1,299 for the M2-powered 8-Core/10-Core GPU, 8GB, 256GB SSD version. Beyond its display size increase over the 13-inch MacBook Air, the laptop also features a more powerful speaker system when compared to its smaller sibling.

The new MacBook Air is also the only 15-inch laptop in Apple’s lineup. The 15-inch MacBook Air comes in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Starlight,’ ‘Gray,’ and ‘Silver.’ For more on the 15-inch MacBook Air, check out my early impression of the laptop.

On the other hand, the updated Mac Studio now features Apple’s M2 Max/M2 Ultra chip and starts at $1,999 and $3,999, respectively. Beyond this change, the Mac Studio is mostly the same desktop device released in 2022 (though its box is now much larger), and it now supports the majority of HDMI 2.1’s specifications, which notably enables 8K external display support.

I’ll have more on the 15-inch MacBook Air and the refreshed Mac Studio in the coming days, including chip benchmark performance.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.