Ubisoft shows off the first footage of Star Wars Outlaws’ third-person action

During Ubisoft’s Forward event, the company showed off the first footage of Star Wars Outlaws, its anticipated third-person, open-world Star Wars game.

During the roughly 10-minute gameplay segment, the game’s Han Solo-like main character, Kay Vess, played by Canadian Huberly Gonzalez, shoots her way out of an enemy base before jumping on a speeder bike and heading into a town.

In the seedy town, Vess enters a dingy bar and meets with an Empire officer. Parts of the gameplay trailer show off Outlaw’s space combat, and we also learn more about her dog-like friend, Nix.

Check out the footage for yourself below:

Visually, the game is impressive, despite not being set to release until sometime in 2024. That said, Ubisoft titles have a history of looking far better in previews than the final game (remember the Watch Dogs demo?), so I can’t help but have that thought in the back of my mind.

Still, Outlaws seems like the third-person Star Wars gaming many of us have been waiting for.

Star Wars Outlaws is coming to Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2024.

Image credit: Ubisoft (YouTube)