Ubisoft’s Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is coming in December

After a requisite Just Dance routine, Ubisoft opened its June 2023 Forward presentation with a gameplay trailer for Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Developed by Ubisoft Massive (The Division), the game lets players take on the role of a Na’vi warrior in the world of Pandora. The developer says you’ll uncover the history of the Na’vi while exploring the Western frontier in an original story that co-exists with the Avatar films.

Gameplay-wise, Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person action-adventure game that lets players take to the ground, skies and seas in Pandora. In the footage, the player character is seen using weapons like bows and guns to fight human soldiers, as well as running and jumping across lily pads to gain airborne. Two-player co-op is also supported.

In a pre-recorded message, Canadian Avatar creator James Cameron showed up to praise the game and talk about how his prodcution company, Lightstorm, has been working closely with Ubisoft.

The game is set to release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

