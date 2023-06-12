Telus’ $19 billion Alberta investment will benefit Calgary, Edmonton, and Leduc

Late last month, Telus announced it will invest $19 billion in Alberta through 2027.

While the telecom giant previously stated the funds would go towards network infrastructure, operations, and spectrum, it’s now providing a breakdown of the specific cities that will benefit.

The company is investing $155 million in Calgary, $137 million in Edmonton, and $13 million in Leduc.

“As a company that has been headquartered in Western Canada for more than 125 years, Telus’ $19 billion investment in Alberta will further amplify the superiority of our world-leading wireless and PureFibre networks, enabling vital connectivity for millions of citizens,” Darren Entwistle, Telus’ CEO, said.

The company is also making investments in Ontario, Québec, and B.C.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Telus