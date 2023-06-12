What recently shown game are you most excited about?

Summer Game Fest started last Thursday with a presentation headed by Canada’s own Geoff Keighley. This event kicked off trailers like Sand Land, Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, Sonic Superstars and more. And since then, we’ve gotten trailers from Capcom, Ubisoft and Xbox.

If you’ve been keeping up, we’ve seen a lot of games and even gameplay from titles like Starfield, Star Wars Outlaws, Avowed, and Assassin’s Creed Mirage.

So we want to know which games you were most interested in; for me, I thought Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, and even though Microsoft didn’t show any gameplay for South of Midnight, it’s also a game I have my eye on. Fable had gameplay; either way, I’m very interested in this game as someone who loved Fable 2 and Fable 3.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s gameplay also looked pretty fun, and I’m not a person who typically plays Assassin’s Creed titles.

Let us know in the comments below what games interest you.