Microsoft is bringing some Game Pass titles to GeForce Now

Microsoft and Nvidia have formed a new partnership that will bring PC Game Pass titles to Nvidia’s GeForce Now.

The move was announced at a private Xbox media briefing in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 11th. “You will be able to play your PC Game Pass catalogue on all the devices supported by Nvidia GeForce Now,” said Sarah Bond, head of Xbox creator experience.

GeForce Now users willbe able to stream the PC Game Pass catalogue on any device GeForce Now is available on, including low-spec PCs, Macs, Chromebooks, mobile devices, TVs and more. “We’ll be rolling this out in the months ahead,” reads Xbox’s blog post.

It’s worth noting, however, that only “select PC games from the library” will make their way to GeForce Now. However, it’s still good news for Game Pass subscribers who now have a chance to use RTX 4080 levels of performance with GeForce Now.

The partnership between Microsoft and Nvidia to bring Xbox PC games to GeForce Now is part of a broader effort by Microsoft to address concerns raised by regulators regarding its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard. The collaboration not only expands the reach of Microsoft’s PC Game Pass but also highlights the company’s commitment to sharing and innovating the cloud gaming space.

Image credit: Xbox

Source: Xbox Via: The Verge