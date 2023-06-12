Save up to 43 percent on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Amazon Canada has once again started the week off correctly and slashed the prices of its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show smart home devices.
Check out all the deals below, which brings savings of up to 43 percent.
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Kids for $54 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $69 (save 31%)
- Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen) for $249 (save 24%)
- Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $134 (save 21%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) with clock for $54.99 (save 31%)
- Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 release) Smart speaker with Alexa for $39 (save 43%)
- Echo (4th Gen) for $94 (save 27%)
Source: Amazon Canada