fbpx
Deals

Save up to 43 percent on Amazon Echo Show and Echo Dot devices

Ian Hardy
Jun 12, 20236:53 AM EDT 4 comments
Echo Show 5

Amazon Canada has once again started the week off correctly and slashed the prices of its popular Echo Dot and Echo Show smart home devices.

Check out all the deals below, which brings savings of up to 43 percent.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments