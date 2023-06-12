You can now register for Assassin’s Creed Jade’s closed beta

You can now register for Assassin’s Creed Jade’s upcoming beta. You can register, here.

This game takes place in ancient China. The title will be available for free, and let you play an Assassin’s Creed-style game from your phone.

The title takes place here in 215 B.C. between the events of Odyssey and Origins, set in the Qin dynasty in China.

Assassin’s Creed Jade will let the player use Chinese spears, double swords, and bows and offer a fully customizable avatar.

Assassin’s Creed Jade is coming to Android and iOS.