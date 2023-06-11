Xbox gives us our best look at Starfield yet in lengthy gameplay video

Following its Xbox Games Showcase, Microsoft gave us a lengthy look at Bethesda’s Starfield.

The gameplay video shows off the upcoming open world’s cities like ‘New Atlantis,’ along with notable factions, including the ‘United Colonies’ and the ‘Free Star Collective,’ and the game’s surprisingly grounded “NASA Punk” aesthetic.

The video also delves into Starfield‘s diverse character creation, its trait system and skill trees. Further, Bethesda discusses how exploration works in the open-world space title and the ways it encourages players to explore its vast world. And finally, we caught a glimpse of how detailed Starfield’s “Ship Builder” mode is.



Toward the end of the video, Bethesda showed off a somewhat strange-looking Starfield Collectors Edition watch that connects to your smartphone, and a special edition controller (check it out above).

Check out the gameplay video for yourself below:

Starfield releases on Xbox Series X/S and PC on September 6th.

