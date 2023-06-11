Here are all the trailers from Xbox Games Showcase 2023

Instead of E3, Microsoft and Bethesda held their own showcase to feature titles that are currently in the works for the Xbox consoles and PC.

It’s worth noting that some of these games are presumably also coming to Sony’s PlayStation consoles, but given this is an Xbox showcase, that information wasn’t included.

However, Xbox did show 11 first-party games and 14 partner games, so nearly half will only be available on Xbox. Most games were also current-gen only, which is a switch from previous showcases.

For all of the news from the Xbox Games Showcase, follow this link.

Check out the trailers below:

Fable

South of Midnight

Star Wars Outlaws — 2024

33 Immortals — 2024

Payday 3 — 2024

Persona 3 Reload — Early 2024

Avowed – 2024

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island — July 20th

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 — 2024

Microsoft Flight Simulator – Dune Expansion — November 3rd, 2023

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II — 2024

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth — Early 2024

Fallout 76 update

Kunitstu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Forza Motorsport — October 10th, 2023

The Elder Scrolls Online — June 20th, 2023

Overwatch 2: Invasions — August 10th, 2023

Persona 5 Tactica — November 17th, 23023

Jusant — Fall 2023

Still Wakes the Deep – Early 2024

Dungeons of Hinterberg — Coming 2024

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — September 26th, 2023

Citites: Skyline II — October 24th, 2023

Towerborne — 2024

Metaphor: ReFantazio — 2024

Clockwork Revolution – “Coming in Due Time”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DDFuhaYxeMU