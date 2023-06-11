Sea of Thieves’ Monkey Island crossover is a match made in heaven

Sea of Thieves is getting a notable free update, this time with Rare bringing the iconic Monkey Island point-and-click adventure series to the open world sailing game. The news was revealed during Microsoft’s Xbox Games Showcase.

“Split across three hilarious Tall Tales packed with secrets and side-quests, Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island invites pirates to meet classic characters, in a new narrative that brings the iconic locations of Monkey Island to the Sea of Thieves,” said Rare.

As a long-time fan of the Monkey Island series (I actually recently replayed The Secret of Monkey Island) and someone who has casually played Sea of Thieves on and off for the last few years, this is a perfect partnership. In fact, I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner.

In the brief trailer, we catch a glimpse of Mêlée Island, Guybrush Threepwood and, of course, fearsome pirate LeChuck.

The Legend of Monkey Island expansion launches in Sea of Thieves on July 20th.

Image credit: Xbox